After beating Amber Heard, Johnny Depp faces a new trial after being accused of assault

USA.- After celebrating having won the defamation suit to his controversial ex-wife, the actress Amber Heardthe renowned and much-loved actor, Johnny Depprecently gave a lot to talk about again, because it has just been revealed that he will have to face judgmentbecause the location director, Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooksit accuses of assaultassuring that this would have hit him during the recordings of the film City of Lies in the year 2017.

It was the afternoon of last Wednesday, June 1, when in Fairfax, Virginia, the jury that listened to the testimonies of the witnesses, for more than a month, and deliberated around 13 hours on the innocence or guilt of each party, finally decided to fail. in favor of Depp being innocent, so Heard must comply with the payment of 15 million dollars to her ex-husband, although she will seek an appeal alleging that she does not have the money to pay the stipulated amount to the ex-husband. Pirates of the Caribbean.

Now again the interpreter of ‘Jack Sparrow‘ he is giving something to talk about in legal matters, because he will have to step on the court again and face hours of distressing deliberations about his innocence or guilt, because four years after he was accused of assaulting ‘Rocky’ Brooks, the trial will finally take place trial to present evidence in this regard and witnesses will give testimony about whether what the plaintiff or the accused says is true.

It was on July 9, 2018, when the location director assisted the corresponding authorities to file a civil lawsuit against Johnny, assuring that he had hit him on April 13, 2017, outside the Barclays Hotel in the center of The Angelsaround 11:00 p.m., because he was allegedly furious when he told him that they could no longer continue filming in that location and his idea of ​​extending the scene in that place could no longer be carried out.

According to Brooks, they had permission to film until 7:00 p.m., but at the request of the actor, he had to extend the permits twice, however, at 11:00 p.m. that day, the permit officer asked him to stop recording, so it was with the director of the film, Brad Furmanand he told him that he better go talk to Depp to break the news, which supposedly did not make the actor happy at all and ended up being beaten and insulted.

The plaintiff in the documents alleges that the plaintiff didn’t even let him speak, and just started yelling at him: “Who the hell are you? You have no right to tell me what to do! I don’t give a sh… who you are and you can’t tell me.” what to do!”, pointing out that he repeated his position to him and that he made sure that the production complied with the city’s permits, pointing out that after this, he hit him twice, right in his rib cage and even incited him to hit him back saying “I’ll give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now!”, claiming that his breath smelled of alcohol and that Johnny’s bodyguards had to remove him from the set.

Faced with these charges, the 58-year-old histrion must return to the stand in the Los Angeles Superior Court on July 25, 2022, for which he will have the defense of the lawyers, benjamin chew Y Camille Vasquezor at least that was just revealed by the New York Post.

Source: Who