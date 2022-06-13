Entertainment

After beating Amber Heard, Johnny Depp faces a new trial after being accused of assault

USA.- After celebrating having won the defamation suit to his controversial ex-wife, the actress Amber Heardthe renowned and much-loved actor, Johnny Depprecently gave a lot to talk about again, because it has just been revealed that he will have to face judgmentbecause the location director, Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooksit accuses of assaultassuring that this would have hit him during the recordings of the film City of Lies in the year 2017.

