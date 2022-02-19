After becoming a mother, Amber Heard will film a period supernatural thriller in Italy

Johnny Depp’s ex will star in a film about a boy with autism, and then will release the sequel to “Aquaman.”

Amber HeardAquaman and the spanish Edward Noriega (Open your eyeshere it rolled burnt silver) will star in the fire, supernatural thriller set in the 19th century. The film will be shot in Italy and will be led by Conor Allyn (No Man’s Land). This was reported exclusively by the specialized site Variety.

The 35-year-old American actress celebrated the announcement of this new star role through Twitter. In 2018 she joined the cinematographic universe of DC Comics like the princess Mere from Aquaman.

Since then, and in the midst of several legal conflicts with his ex Johnny Depp, heard He worked little: just two movies and a series. In July of last year she was the mother of her first daughter, Oonagh Paige Heardthrough a surrogacy.

Hence his joy at returning to the sets in this new production that will begin filming on February 21 in Puglia, region of southeastern Italy. The film will take advantage of the 40% tax refund offered by Italy to audiovisual productions, as well as regional incentives.

Norwaywhich many will recognize from Open your eyes – the Spanish film that inspired the American remake vanilla sky-, is a highly sought-after actor, both on television and in film. After in the firewill share set with Safe Santiago in the series retro pad.

The plot of “In the Fire”

in the firewritten by himself Allyn beside Pascal Borno and Silvio Muraglia -and produced by Andrea Iervolino and the entertainment company ILBE-, is set on a farm in Colombia in the 1890s.

Amber Heard

The plot revolves around a couple with an autistic son, who must confront both the villagers and the local priest because they fear that the child is possessed by demonic forces and is the reason for all the problems in the town.

After the death of his wife, Don Marquez (Noriega) manages to bring Grace Victoria Burnhaman American psychiatrist (Heard) to find out what is wrong with the boy, played by Lorenzo McGovern Zaini (American Night).

the character of heard he accurately diagnoses him, while trying to convince the villagers that the boy is not suffering from any possession.

A supernatural western with an Italian influence

Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi -wife of one of the heirs of the rum emporium-, Pascal Borno, Silvio Muraglia and Alain Gillissen are the producers of in the firewhile Dynamo Film office of executive producer.

“We are excited to bring this incredible story to life with Connor and the dynamic trio of Amber, Eduardo and Lorenzowhich merge so wonderfully,” said the young fervolino34 years old.

“We are always proud to bring another high-quality film project to Italy”, added the producer of EThe Merchant of Venice (2004), In uncertain fight (2016)from James Francoand the drama of Netflix To the Bones (2017), where Lily Collins he embodied a young woman with anorexia.

Allyn gained recognition for the western No Man’s Landmade by Frank Grillo, George Lopez and Andie MacDowell. The film, set on the border of Texas and Mexicowhich tackles topics like immigration, family and culture, earned positive reviews and topped the box office in its first weekend of release, way back in January of last year.

Allyn He was also an executive producer on the original film by Netflix I’m No Longer Herewhich was shortlisted for the Academy Awards 2021 in the category “best international film”.

The sequel to “Aquaman”

Some days ago, Warner Bros revealed the first images of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomthe sequel to the superhero DC. Although only seen Jason Momoa sitting on the throne of atlantisit is confirmed that Amber Heard will return to his character Merelove interest of AArthur Curry.

It is not a minor fact, since fans of the half-human half-Atlantean character did not want the actress in the sequel.

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard

It was after audios were released where she admitted to hitting her then-husband Johnny Depp. The production opted for heard and dismissed the more than 300,000 signatures that came together to boycott it.

Aquaman 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on December 16. they also come back Willem Dafoe What Nuidis Vulko, and Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Nicole Kidman in his supporting roles.

Amber Heard