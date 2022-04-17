After becoming a woman and 8 years in ‘Hoy’, Televisa’s heartthrob resigns from TV Azteca and leaves Mexico

Mexico City.- A famous soap opera heartthrobwho a few years ago lost its exclusive contract and became a woman, left the ranks of Aztec TV to return in an endearing project of Televisa.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

Is about Ernest Laguardiawho during his 40-year career on Televisa starred in telenovelas such as Quinceañera, My dear Isabel, Alondra, Amor real and AlboradaNevertheless, lost its exclusive contract.

In 2017, the actor switched to Aztec TV and debuted in The Spoiled of antagonist. After signing with Ajusco he was also in windowing Y come the joybut at the end of the project he went to Telemundo.

As will be remembered, Laguardia was also the driver of the today program for 8 years, however, he decided to resign in 2011 amid rumors that he had a lawsuit with the driver Galilea Montijo.

After transform into a woman for the play Homophobia is not a thing for men and shocking everyone by looking unrecognizable characterized, Laguardia revealed in an interview for the Hoy program that he left Mexico for an important film.

Although it still has pending brand new Crown of Hopethe second part of Crown of tears where he gives life to the villain ‘Romulus Ancira’Laguardia commented that he made a film in Spain that will surprise more than one.

In an exclusive interview for the today programLaguardia said that he went to Spain to record the childhood of Jesus Christ in a film called The God Childwhich he claims strengthened his faith.

It is the first stage on the life of Jesus Christ. We made it in Spain with a very important Spanish producer who made up a cast from various countries. we were Juan Soler, Eduardo Yaneza server and actors from Argentina, Mexico, the United States, Spain”.

Laguardia will give life to one of the wise men and said that everything was a great experience that they filmed in a small town in Spain, although it seemed Jerusalem.

I am a believer and well, it really is as if you lived through that time. An impressive thing. The vine that grows in that place. I remember very well that they made us a meal with the branches of the vine, a spectacular thing. There one more was made and not only is it to transport you, but to reach another level”.

Finally, the actor said that he would love to travel to Germanyto a church where the remains of the wise men rest: “I would love to, of course,” he commented.

Source: YouTube channel of Programa Hoy and Instagram @ernestolaguardiaoficial