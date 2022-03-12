After becoming a woman and joining TV Azteca, the host leaves ‘Hoy’ and confirms a project outside of Televisa

Mexico City.- A controversial driver today programwho has transformed into a woman several times and left the morning this Friday, confirms his new project outside Televisa.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

Is about Arath of the Towerwho this Friday, March 11, did not appear on the air in the morning today after several controversies and criticisms from users on social networks since he joined the cast of the program.

As you may recall, the also actor began his career in telenovelas as dreamers and Friends and rivals and in 2020 the morning competition of come the joyalthough he was in Aztec TV giving an interview to ‘Cap’ Perez for The Resolana.

Arath abandoned soap operas in 2019 and since then he has starred in several controversies that have sparked criticism against him: his commercial for the Papantla Flyers and the lawsuit with July Joy and his fiancée in the Comic Tenor.

After dressing as a woman several times without any shame, the also comedy actor did not appear at the morning todaywhich sparked suspicions of his departure, although he himself commented last year that executives gave him the green light to be there during 2022.

Through your account Instagramthe driver announced a new project that has nothing to do with the San Ángel television station, as he confirmed that a film in which he starred with Adriana Louvier, Luis Ernesto Franco and Tessa Ia.

I am very happy to have done this beautiful work and very proud to premiere this March 30 in all movie theaters in Mexico @lalouvier @guerofranco @tessaurusrex @btfmedia @starplusla and my Mr Director @ponchopineda #dosmasdos “.

the tape is called Two plus two And it will be a comedy. De la Torre announced that it will be released on March 30 in theaters throughout Mexico, in addition to being available on the platform Star+ Latin America.

Although the driver is premiering this project outside of Televisa, he will surely be back in the morning on Monday Today.

Source: YouTube channel of La Resolana, Instagram @arathdelatorre and @programahoy