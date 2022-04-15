after being upstaged by her son Brooklyn, the ex-Spice Girls is making the buzz at a very special event!

Victoria Beckham is certainly one of the most scrutinized celebrities in the media. His journey fascinates as much as it intrigues. Since the end of the 90s, the businesswoman has been making perfect love with ex-footballer David Beckham. In the city, they are the happy parents of four children named Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper who are used to being in the spotlight.

On April 9, the eldest of the Beckham clan united with his fiancée Nicola Peltz in Florida. Unsurprisingly, the couple were treated to a grandiose wedding that makes the A of the press ! The pretty blonde dazzled with her wedding dress signed Valentino while her other half opted for an elegant black tuxedo that unleashed passions.

A happiness that makes you dream

In addition to their respective families, an audience of stars was also invited to the event. Actress Eva Longoria, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, top model Gigi Hadid and even champion Serena Williams were spotted at the party. Many tabloids claim that Kate Middleton and Prince William were invited to the wedding. But because of their obligations, the Cambridges could not have made it to the event.

On the Web, the images of the festivities have made internet users dream. After this wedding celebrated with great fanfare, Victoria and David Beckham decided to slow down as a family. Obviously, the lovebirds are preparing to celebrate Easter with ease. This Friday, April 15, 2022, the ex-Spice Girls has also published an unpublished photo of her youngest Harper. In front of the lens, the little girl proudly posed with an adorable rabbit in her arms. “Happy Easter week end !! Kisses from #HarperSeven & Coco the rabbit”, captioned the singer under her post which racked up thousands of likes in just a few hours.

