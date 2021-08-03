After Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez paparazzi with another ex, Marc Anthony

“Many hotel guests recognized her and she was very kind to anyone approaching her,” the source said. “ They ordered coffee .” Anthony and Lopez married in 2004, separated in 2011 and ended their divorce in 2014. They continue to be co-parents of their twins, Max and Emme , 13 years old. Another source told People that Anthony helped her a lot after her separation from Alex Rodriguez. “Jennifer is fine. She and Marc Anthony have great value . To know that Marc was looking after the children while she was abroad for work was very comforting.” The meeting between J.Lo. and the singer was therefore, most likely, a friendly date of two ex who share two children together.

Jennifer Lopez and the flashback with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, a source at People: “Are They Together”?

A source told Us Weekly that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck “they hang out and are very happy together. The two came back close in no time”, said the source. “The old flame has absolutely been rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of mutual affection.” and! and Page Six have both reported that things are going well and that the two are managing to make a remote relationship since the singer lives in Miami while the director and actor has a home in Los Angeles. Ben Affleck visited Jennifer Lopez in Miami and “is happy to be a part of her life in Florida and the two spent a lot of time at home getting quiet and relaxing together. They had a great few days”, revealed the insider. The two artists were later seen together in the gym, where it seems they did not try to hide the newfound love for each other. “They held hands, hugged each other, they kissed. They weren’t trying to hide the fact that they’re together,” a source told People. “They are very involved with each other and they are together. Honestly, they are really good people. No one walked around the gym saying, ‘Don’t get close to them.’ No one bothers them, everyone is respectful. Everyone loves her. All the women look at her and try to copy her workouts, because she looks so incredible and so strong.”