After Bitcoin, a new all-time record also for Ethereum?

As happened yesterday with Bitcoin, too Ethereum will score a new absolute record tightly? This is what suggests the strong surge recorded over the last 24 hours, benefiting from an upward trend that in general seems to affect the entire world of cryptocurrencies: on XRP, Cardano, Polkadot, Dogecoin and Litecoin just to name a few.

ETH is also growing, a new record around the corner?

At the time this article was written and published, the ETH price stands at 4,225 dollars (source CoinDesk), while the highest value ever was the one reached on 11 May at $ 4,379. Below is the graph showing the trend appreciated for a month now: it went from $ 2,720 on 22 September to the current share.

Loading... Advertisements

To push the cryptocurrency upwards are also the indiscretions that are becoming more and more insistent about the possible next debut of a ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) linked to Ethereum, just as happened in recent days with $ BITO in relation to Bitcoin. In any case, the green light from the overseas authorities will be needed.