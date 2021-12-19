After Bitcoin, in South Park there is also talk of NFT From CoinTelegraph
In the special episode “Post COVID: The Return of COVID” which aired Thursday, the infamous TV series South Park featured one of the show’s stars, Leopold “Butters” Stotch – also known as “Victor Chaos” – locked up in an asylum. for years after discovering the power to bring chaos to the world.
Where does this power come from? Get investors to put all their money into NFT! When he manages to get out of his cell, comic violence, drug comparisons and the possible downfall of society result:
“He ran away once already. In a few hours he managed to get thousands of people to invest in NFT, just like he almost did you. […] Another 30 seconds in that room and you would have started considering investment NFTs as valid. “
NFTs in south park pic.twitter.com/LnEkVvcYjA
