After Bitcoin, South Park also talks about NFT

In the special episode “Post COVID: The Return of COVID” which aired Thursday, the infamous TV series South Park featured one of the show’s stars, Leopold “Butters” Stotch – also known as “Victor Chaos” – locked up in an asylum. for years after discovering the power to bring chaos to the world.

Where does this power come from? Get investors to put all their money into NFT! When he succeeds in get out of his cell, the result is comic violence, drug comparisons and the possible downfall of society:

“He ran away once already. In a few hours he managed to get thousands of people to invest in NFT, just like he almost did you. […] Another 30 seconds in that room and you would have started considering investment NFTs as valid. “

While references to the world of cryptocurrencies have become quite common in the mainstream media, strangely to this day South Park – which often tackles current affairs with a satirical twist – hasn’t talked much about this industry. Bitcoin (BTC) made its first appearance on the TV show only in November: in the fictional future devised by South Park, everyone was using BTC as a medium of exchange despite being aware that it was a Ponzi scheme.

Related: Silk Road founder, still in federal prison, will launch an NFT collection

This week Wikipedia also first approached the world of NFTs, selling a tokenized version of the first message published in 2001 on the website for $ 750,000. It might seem absurd, but in the past some NFTs have been auctioned for millions of dollars and traded for real-world valuables, including cars.

