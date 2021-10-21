News

After Blade Runner 2048 Denis Villeneuve feared for his career

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

«I am very happy with the experience of Blade Runner 2049. I think that making a sequel to a masterpiece was my worst idea but also the best: it is a territory in which it is easy to commit a sacrilege. There is no sequel to Blade Runner! ” Speaking is Denis Villeneuve, who during a presentation at the BFI Southbank cinema in London talked about his 2017 film almost more than Dunes, the film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel.

As reported Dazed & ConfusedVilleneuve said he initially rejected the idea of ​​making a sequel to the Ridley Scott classic: “I turned it down because I thought it was too dangerous. But after a while we talked about it again and I accepted. It was a strong and rewarding experience, ”he commented, despite the fact that the genesis of the project was not at all easy. The film, which sees Ryan Gosling playing Agent K while Harrison Ford reprising Rick Deckard, was offered to him while filming Sicario and before shooting Arrival. “Harrison Ford wanted to shoot the film and Ridley was not available, so they started looking for someone else and came to me, which seemed surreal to me, “continued the director. then telling the background.

A meeting in the desert with the production, far from indiscreet eyes and ears, and a mysterious envelope: “They gave me an envelope with “Queensborne”, and they told me “Queensborne does not exist, it is Blade Runner “. I was moved to tears just to have had the chance to read the script ». Even during an episode of the MTV podcast Happy Sad Confused, recorded last September, Villeneuve had already talked about how the film had somehow influenced his vision of his career. “I flirted with a mess,” he said on that occasion. Critically acclaimed, however, the film was a financial failure, with a global box office of just $ 260 million.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

873
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
702
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
654
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
533
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
481
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
446
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
376
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
337
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
289
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
289
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top