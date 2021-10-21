After Blade Runner 2048 Denis Villeneuve feared for his career

«I am very happy with the experience of Blade Runner 2049. I think that making a sequel to a masterpiece was my worst idea but also the best: it is a territory in which it is easy to commit a sacrilege. There is no sequel to Blade Runner! ” Speaking is Denis Villeneuve, who during a presentation at the BFI Southbank cinema in London talked about his 2017 film almost more than Dunes, the film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel.

As reported Dazed & ConfusedVilleneuve said he initially rejected the idea of ​​making a sequel to the Ridley Scott classic: “I turned it down because I thought it was too dangerous. But after a while we talked about it again and I accepted. It was a strong and rewarding experience, ”he commented, despite the fact that the genesis of the project was not at all easy. The film, which sees Ryan Gosling playing Agent K while Harrison Ford reprising Rick Deckard, was offered to him while filming Sicario and before shooting Arrival. “Harrison Ford wanted to shoot the film and Ridley was not available, so they started looking for someone else and came to me, which seemed surreal to me, “continued the director. then telling the background.

A meeting in the desert with the production, far from indiscreet eyes and ears, and a mysterious envelope: “They gave me an envelope with “Queensborne”, and they told me “Queensborne does not exist, it is Blade Runner “. I was moved to tears just to have had the chance to read the script ». Even during an episode of the MTV podcast Happy Sad Confused, recorded last September, Villeneuve had already talked about how the film had somehow influenced his vision of his career. “I flirted with a mess,” he said on that occasion. Critically acclaimed, however, the film was a financial failure, with a global box office of just $ 260 million.