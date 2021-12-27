after Boga it is leaving Atalanta

Back in fashion for Milan the name of Luis Muriel: Rossoneri looking for the right deal for the advanced department, despite the majority of Casa Milan’s resources going to replace Kjaer.

The attack is not the priority, but certainly the opportunity represented by the Colombian, who after Boga’s arrival at Atalanta will see his playing time further reduced, cannot fail to entice the Rossoneri staff.

To the delight of the fantasy coaches who at this point, with the arrival of Boga, hope for a transfer of the Colombian to another club to have greater continuity and not to waste the investment made in the summer auctions.