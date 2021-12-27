Sports

after Boga it is leaving Atalanta

Back in fashion for Milan the name of Luis Muriel: Rossoneri looking for the right deal for the advanced department, despite the majority of Casa Milan’s resources going to replace Kjaer.

The attack is not the priority, but certainly the opportunity represented by the Colombian, who after Boga’s arrival at Atalanta will see his playing time further reduced, cannot fail to entice the Rossoneri staff.

To the delight of the fantasy coaches who at this point, with the arrival of Boga, hope for a transfer of the Colombian to another club to have greater continuity and not to waste the investment made in the summer auctions.

Milan, Muriel temptation uphill

Boga at Atalanta pushes Muriel away from Bergamo: the Goddess explains Tuttosport, he will want to monetize and above all he would not look favorably on the reinforcement of a competitor, but the opening is there and Milan will try, also in consideration of the use of the Colombian, already pursued in the past, on the whole offensive front, giving a ‘ valid alternative to the first strikers Ibrahimovic and Giroud (with Pellegri always behind in the hierarchies), but also representing a variation on the theme.

The player could also act behind Ibrahimovic or Giroud and alternatively could also represent an alternative to Rafael Leao. Muriel from Atalanta to Milan? Difficult, but for the Rossoneri in January it will be impossible not to give it a try.

However, a small auction could be unleashed on the player: Juventus would also be on his trail, always looking for a striker to be caught already in the winter transfer market.

