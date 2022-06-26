After breaking up with Gerard Piqué: Shakira is harassed at home and disturbing messages are left: “I’m coming for you”

According to reports, Shakira is being harassed and harassed after her breakup with Gerard Piqué in between targets at home.

According to Brandharassing letters are being sent to the hitmaker’s house waka waka in Barcelona as fans beg her to marry them.

The outlet also reported that the singer’s concern led her to contact the authorities for her safety.

According to reports, the brother of Shakira, Tony Mebarakapproached the police to report that there were several suspicious men loitering outside her house.

The stalker reportedly wrote messages on her sidewalk on June 20. That day Shakira he woke up to find a series of messages painted on his door.

“I love you, beautiful woman. I’m coming for you, my love. I’m ready to marry you right now.”said, reported Cheat sheet.

Meanwhile, it was also recently reported that Shakira wanted to take their children to Miami for two months during his school holidays, but the Spanish footballer refused to give him permission.

However, given the security concerns now, some believe the Barcelona defender will change his mind and sign a document granting permission for his former partner and their children to leave Spain for a while.