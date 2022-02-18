After breaking up with Nodal, Belinda accuses violence and says she will sue

After Christian Nodal announced the end of the commitment and relationship with Belindathe Mexican singer has received many negative comments Both by the people and by the media commentator, many of those sayings have been misogynistic and the actress is judged for something that the regional Mexican music singer is not judged for.

That is why Belinda decided to go out and defend herself against the comments that have been issued against her and said that although she has let the media into her private life, it is with the understanding that there will be respect, as she explained , the media have made it possible to reach more fans and be in communication with them.

But, after her breakup with Christian Nodal, the singer of “Sapito” pointed out that public figures and the media have crossed the barrier of respect and they have made judgments and comments against them that even contribute to gender violence, which in itself is already a lot in Mexico, so will take legal action.

So Beli stated that these value judgments that third parties have made about the decisions that only concern her and affecting only her inner circle, have placed her in a very vulnerable position in which has been violated in various ways.

And before these events, he pointed out that has decided to take action, even legalso that she is given the respect she deserves and with which all women should be treated, so Belinda stated that what she will do in the coming days is not only for her, but to set precedents for the way in which it should be of treating people.

Well, the actress of “Friends forever” affirmed that women do not deserve to be judged for living our lives in freedom and that we are not here to meet expectations based on patriarchal stereotypes, for what she said, breaking out of the pre-established behavior is not a reason to treat her as she has been treated.

Finally, the singer of “Love at first sight” thanked all the support that her fandom has given her and pointed out, it is because of that support and affection that she has remained the strong woman that she is, so, although she had avoided making comments, now she came out and made her voice heard firmly, but in addition, she will take legal action so that it is not thought that they can violate her whenever they want.

Belinda criticized by her exes

During the last days we have been able to see how several of the comments that Belinda’s ex-partners have issued about the singer have been recreated, and the truth is that everyone points her out to get expensive gifts, however, as Mhoni Vidente says, no one forced them to give them those gifts.

For what seems like more ardent statements, so regardless of the way Belinda is, she has been criticized for behaviors that if a man did them, nothing would be said to her, but since it is a woman who supposedly commits them, then everything has been told to the güera.

