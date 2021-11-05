After BTS and BLACKPINK, HYBE wants to conquer the world with new K-Pop bands

After the great success in the process of westernization of the South Korean K-Pop market and after the acquisition by HYBE of Ithaca Holdings of Scooter Braun, label of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, the K-Pop market is preparing to embark on a new path in the North American and Japanese markets.

Last April, the American subsidiary of HYBE, the South Korean super label that has BTS K-Pop legends on its roster, acquired 100% of Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. A historic acquisition as it brought together superstars such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Demi Lovato and the most famous K-Pop groups, including BTS and TXT, under one big label. The acquisition had led the two parties to draw fantastic consequences, from the greater oriental propagation of the music of North American artists, to the even greater possibility of expansion of K-Pop in the Western market, especially in the United States. A decision also commented by HYBE CEO Bang Si-Hyuk: “The inevitable union of HYBE and Ithaca Holdings marks the beginning of a new adventure that no one could ever have imagined. The two companies will work closely and I look forward to the endless possibility of HYBE and Ithaca Holdings and the new paradigm that the partnership will establish in the music industry ”.

A new women’s group for the American market

In the past few hours, HYBE also held the first company briefing of 2021 with the community, live on its official YouTube channel. The label has decided to present the business plan for the next few years, which focuses on a model of borderless expansion in four areas: countries and regions, industry and business, the present and future of fan experiences with singers and a solid portfolio of artists. Among the most anticipated topics there was certainly the launch of new K-pop bands in the US market, but also in the Japanese one. The novelty seems the expansion of the K-Pop women’s market, with HYBE which has decided to organize with Geffen Records under Universal Music Group, the launch of a group. For now, accessions to the auditions are open until November 29, with the United States as a place for the training of young artists.

Survival I-LAND and the new K-Pop band

From the K-Pop female group to the survivors of the talent “I-Land”: the program, organized by the Big label, is a musical survival in which 22 competitors compete for 113 days in an unknown location in the middle of the forest, inside a house with specialists from the world of music. The finalists of the last edition, K, Nicholas, EJ and Taki, will be at the center of the new HYBE project, which will see them join other singers who will participate in the broadcast “& Audition“, broadcast in 2022 via YouTube. BTS will not remain an isolated phenomenon, as has already been understood in recent years, with the success in the West of bands such as BLACKPINK, GOT7, TXT, SEVENTEEN and RED VELVET.