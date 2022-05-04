After buying Twitter for USD 44 billion, Elon Musk would plan a sale in three years

Musk is in contact with private investment funds to help him pay the 21 billion he promised to contribute as his own funds (REUTERS / Joe Skipper)

the tycoon Elon Muskwhich has just acquired Twitter for $44 billion in a notorious operation, which was world news for several days, plans to put it back on sale in just three yearsaccording to the newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The newspaper, which cites sources familiar with the subject without giving details, adds that the agreement to close the future sale operation will be closed throughout this yearafter consulting Twitter shareholders and regulators.

According to the newspaper, Musk is in contact with private investment funds to help him pay the 21,000 million that he promised to contribute as his own funds to acquire the social network, one of those funds being the company Apollo Global Management.

The objective of the operation, which would be to remove Twitter from the spotlight for the next few years, supposes convince investors that it can quickly increase the profitability of the social network and thus make it more attractive.

Musk hasn’t given many concrete hints about what he plans to do with Twitter.beyond the financial aspects, but he has hinted that he wants to reduce what he calls “censorship” on the network, in reference to policies for moderation of hateful or extremist content.

The billionaire tweeted today that there are “organizations that want to control your access to information”, to which he commented: “Sunlight is the best disinfectant”.

But he also said Monday that wants to expand Twitter’s reach beyond the current “niche” until most Americans use the social media platform.

Elon Musk arrives at the Met Gala in New York (REUTERS / Brendan Mcdermid)

The billionaire told reporters gathered on the red carpet at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Gala that An important measure of success would be whether Twitter could significantly expand its audience.

“Right now it’s kind of a niche. I want a much larger percentage of the country to be in it, participating in the dialoguesaid Musk, who attended the celebrity-studded event with his mother Maye Musk, a model.

Twitter has about 40 million daily active users in the USaccording to its latest earnings report.

Musk said that he wanted the platform to be “as inclusive as possible, where ideally as much of America is on it and speaking up”and as reliable as possible.

The billionaire also said that would make Twitter transparent about promoting or demoting tweets and that it wanted its software to be publicly available for review.

When asked about a possible exodus of employees, Musk said: “It’s a free country.”“Certainly, if someone doesn’t feel comfortable with that, they’ll go somewhere else on their own. That’s fine,” she said.

