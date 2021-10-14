After Checco Zalone, Helen Mirren dances with Vin Diesel in Venice

Helen Mirren unleashed in Venice during the Dolce & Gabbana party, danced with Vin Diesel in the rain … and posted it on Instagram. Do you remember her with Checco in “La vacinada”?

You are still laughing at the dances of Helen Mirren with Checco Zalone in the video of “The vacinada“? Helen, 76 years old, stops at nothing, this time embraced in a fun dance with Vin Diesel, even in that of Venice, during the recent event linked to the couture of Dolce & Gabbana. We know it from herself, who posted a photo of the “magical” moment on Instagram, with a comment: “I danced in the rain with Vin Diesel!“The two know each other because, as Fast & Furious fans will know, Helen Mirren plays the mother of Jason Statham’s character in the saga, Queenie, and has appeared in Fast & Furious 8 and in Fast & Furious 9, currently in the room. Helen in fact, after the release of Fast & Furious 7, said on a television program that the film had enjoyed her a lot and that she would like to participate, to continue having fun: Diesel, as coproducer of the series, took her in. word and asked the screenwriter to think of a part for her.

Oscar for The Queen in 2007, nomination for The Madness of King George, Gosford Park and The Last Station, star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013 but English and international at heart, resident in England but passionate owner of one masseria in Salento, Shakespearean interpreter and full nude in The age of consent (1969), Helen Mirren still arouses admiration and envy for a central element of her professional philosophy: she does whatever she likes.

