after Chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to an Italian club – Foot11.com

Ronaldo and Mourinho towards a reunion?

Remember… between 2010 and 2013, José Mourinho coached Real Madrid. At the time, his key player was undeniably Cristiano Ronaldo. 9 years after the departure of Special One, the two Portuguese men could well meet again next season. Indeed, the Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that the fivefold Ballon d’Or would have been offered by his agent to AS Roma.

Given the age of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is closer to the end than the beginning of his football career, it is not surprising to see his name associated with clubs of lower standing (respecting AS Roma, obviously). If the two men are not necessarily the best of friends, the Roman rulers would appreciate such services from him.

Chelsea and Bayern on the lookout

AS Roma are not the only club that can claim to have seen the services of Cristiano Ronaldo offered. Indeed, before the Roman club, Bayern Munich and more recently Chelsea also believed they could recruit the legend of Portuguese football. However, the information was quickly denied each time. But will it be with AS Roma?

In addition, a former AS Roma player has revealed that the interest of the club from the Italian capital is real. ” I know with certainty from a very accredited person who works in the world of football that AS Roma are trying by all means to take Cristiano Ronaldo, there would be some details to file, especially on the rights to the image. CR7 will leave Manchester United. “A departure from Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be more and more topical. But who will manage to recover it?