after Chelsea, Sporting flirts with Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to fuel transfer rumors to the biggest European clubs, which illustrates the huge rating that the five-time Ballon d’Or still enjoys on the market. After Bayern Munich and Chelsea again yesterday, The Sun writes that the leaders of Sporting Portugal want to repatriate the Portuguese star. Trained at the Lisbon club, CR7 played 31 games there in 2002-2003, before joining Manchester United for 15 million euros, and writing his legend.

CR7 back at Sporting?

“Sporting know that Ronaldo likes to win trophies. Sporting know that Ronaldo likes to win trophies, which is far from the case at United at the moment and time is running out for Ronaldo. So there is no better way to end his career than to return home and play in Portugal It’s a strong league and a great lifestyle Senior officials have made inquiries and let Ronaldo know they are interested if he wanted to leave United” explained a source to the British daily.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United and Erik ten Hag will let Cristiano Ronaldo go this summer, and Sporting Portugal will have the financial (and sporting) arguments to make one of the biggest moves of the summer transfer window.