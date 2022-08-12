after Chris Pratt, the Russo brothers’ Netflix film gets a big cast

After The Gray ManJoe and Anthony Russo will direct The Electric Stateanother big Netflix movie with Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt and more beautiful people in the cast.

Since leaving the halo of the MCU, the Russo brothers continue to make their money on streaming platforms, their main creamery being Netflix. As part of their deal with the service, they notably produced (and wrote, in Joe Russo’s case) the film Tyler Rake worn by Chris Hemsworth before directing the big-budget blockbuster The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans.

For their next feature film, The Electric State recovered by the giant earlier in the year, the filmmakers will reunite with the latest Chris from Marvel’s Holy Trinity. In addition to Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes) who will play the lead female role, Chris Pratt was indeed announced to the cast earlier in the year.

At the same time, most bankable actors of the moment also come out of the MCU

Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely’s story will be set in a retrofuturistic past and follow an orphan teenager who crosses the Western United States with two companions, the first being a kind, but mysterious robot and the other an eccentric wanderer looking for his little brother. If this has not yet been confirmed, Chris Pratt should thus play the human who accompanies the character of Millie Bobby Brown.

More recently, Netflix gave news of the pre-production and in particular of the casting with new big names. In addition to these two bankable faces, the cast grew with the arrival of Michelle Yeoh (alias the queen of martial arts) who will be found from the end of August in Everything Everywhere All at Oncethen in October in the Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil by Paul Feig and finally next December in the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of the Water.

Michelle Yeoh, way too cool and badass

In addition to the actress Police Story 3, Tiger and Dragon, sunshine and Star Trek: Discovery, Stanley Tucci also joined the cast. The actor is best known for his roles in spotlight, lovely bones (for which he was nominated for the Oscars), The terminal or the franchise The Hunger Games. According to Screening, the two would play characters in synthetic images, but without more precision. Finally, Jason Alexander (The Fabulous Mrs. Maisel, Seinfeld) will give them the cue, just like Brian Cox (Succession) and Jenny Slate (which we will also see in Everything Everywhere All at Once,) who will be part of the voice cast.

No release date has yet been announced, but the production of The Electric State was to start this fall for a probable release of the film in 2023.