“After City I’d like to coach a national team”

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola revealed what his dream would be: to coach a national team in the future

To the microphones of the Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola thus spoke of his possible future.

TRAIN A NATIONAL TEAM – «When my time here at Manchester City ends, I would like to experience a European or a World Cup. Yes, I would like this. I know it won’t be easy to find a place because there aren’t many solutions but I’d love to. If no problem happens, I’ll coach a club “

LOYAL – “But in England, I will always be loyal to Manchester City. If I were to go back to coaching a club I would come back here, obviously if they want me. I don’t think I’ll coach another club in England. I’m part of this club ».

ENGLAND – «Gareth did an incredible job, reaching the finals of the World Cup and the European Championships. This is a huge success for English football. What I want is for him to sign a contract for more years and extend more if he is happy, and I think the FA is happy to do so. I’m not here to take a stand from anyone, and it’s not my goal to go there. I want to be here as long as possible and my energy is still here, and my love for what I’m doing is still here. After that, I don’t know what will happen. “