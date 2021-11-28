Sports

“After City I’d like to coach a national team”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 23 1 minute read

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola revealed what his dream would be: to coach a national team in the future

To the microphones of the Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola thus spoke of his possible future.

TRAIN A NATIONAL TEAM – «When my time here at Manchester City ends, I would like to experience a European or a World Cup. Yes, I would like this. I know it won’t be easy to find a place because there aren’t many solutions but I’d love to. If no problem happens, I’ll coach a club “

LOYAL“But in England, I will always be loyal to Manchester City. If I were to go back to coaching a club I would come back here, obviously if they want me. I don’t think I’ll coach another club in England. I’m part of this club ».

ENGLAND«Gareth did an incredible job, reaching the finals of the World Cup and the European Championships. This is a huge success for English football. What I want is for him to sign a contract for more years and extend more if he is happy, and I think the FA is happy to do so. I’m not here to take a stand from anyone, and it’s not my goal to go there. I want to be here as long as possible and my energy is still here, and my love for what I’m doing is still here. After that, I don’t know what will happen. “

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Fiorentina 4-3 AC Milan: Pioli’s defense collapses and Vlahovic does not forgive: Rossoneri’s first defeat – Corriere.it

1 week ago

From Poland they destroy the Legia Warsaw: “Like a mortuary”

4 weeks ago

It is a rupture between Vecino and Inter: the accusation of Uruguayan

2 weeks ago

SuperTennis Awards, Sinner and Davis’ Italy stars of the evening

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button