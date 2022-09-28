Entertainment

After clashing Drake, Pusha T attacks McDonald’s burgers

Two burgers from McDonald’s join Drake in the closed circle of those who were entitled to a “diss track” from Pusha T. In collaboration with the fast food restaurant Arby’s, the New York rapper attacked the Filet-O -Fish and McRib, with the aim of promoting the competing burger.

In 2018, Pusha T unveiled “The Story of Adidon”, a track against Drake that will make a lot of noise in the music world. Since then, it has been difficult to remove the label of clasher from Pusha T’s artistic palette. The Arby’s brand remembered his talent and decided to use it against his sworn enemy, McDonald’s. Thanks to their shared hatred for the biggest fast food chain in the world (and certainly a fat check), Arby’s has managed to enlist a brand new tool to advertise.

The Sweaty Filet-O-Fish

“Rib Roast” attacks the famous American McRib, while last March, Pusha T attacked the Filet-O-Fish that we know well in “. Suffice to say that Arby’s gave him carte blanche on the lyrics: “Filet-O-Fish is **** and you should be disgusted. How dare you sell a square fish and ask us to trust it? Only half a slice of cheese, McDonald’s on a budget?”

Old antecedents

What’s even crazier is that Pusha T has already worked with McDo at the time of Clipse. Indeed, the rapper from Virginia is behind the famous campaign, “I’m Lovin’ It”, launched in 2003 by McDonald’s. The jingle is sung by Justin Timberlake and directed by Pharrell Williams, but we will learn much later that Pusha T participated in its writing. Unhappy with the agreement he reached with the fast-food brand, the rapper had one more argument to participate in the Arby’s campaign.

