After ‘CODA’, will ‘Champions’ win the next Oscar?

What film will happen to CODA at the 2023 Oscars? Another modest movie? Or one with stars? Below is a selection of films that, for one reason or another, offer points of interest that make them Oscar meat.

the big titles

Steven Spielberg already has The Fabelmans, initiation story inspired by his adolescence. Michelle Williams and Paul Dano are the parents and Seth Rogen, the uncle. For his part, Martin Scorsese has Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro in Killers of the Flower Moon about mysterious murders in 1920. Also, Damien Chazelle travels to 1930s Hollywood in Babylon, with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire.

Does the new Como CODA , Champions , a remake of the Spanish Champions , have an inclusive cast, in this case, performers with intellectual disabilities. With Woody Harrelson and directed by Bobby Farrelly.

steven spielberg Charles Sykes/AP

Real facts

Bobby’s brother Peter runs, after Green Book, The Greatest Beer Run Ever , with Zac Efron and set in Vietnam. Ron Howard counts on Thirteen Lives a rescue in 2018 in a Thai cave. With Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell.

Sundance

Although in 2022 the winner has been the horror film Nanny by the Afro-American Nikyatu Jusu, who won the audience award was Cha Cha Real Smooth, by Cooper Raiff, with Dakota Johnson as the mother of an autistic girl. CODA he took both in 2021.

dakota johnson GTRES

expected returns

Todd Field (In the room ) directs TAR , with Cate Blanchett as a conductor. James Cameron returns with Avatar 2 , in which Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver repeat. David O. Russell will premiere Canterbury Glass , with Anya Taylor-Joy, Christian Bale, Robert De Niro and Margot Robbie. George Miller Directs Fantasy 3000 Years of Longing , with Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. On The Holdovers , by Alexander Payne, Paul Giamatti is an unloved professor. Martin McDonagh ( Three billboards outside )come back with The Banshees of Inisherin , the breakup of a long friendship. With Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Mee Too

Maria Schrader directs she said , about the New York Times investigation that uncovered the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are the journalists and Samantha Morton, the boss’s former assistant. On the other hand, actress Sarah Polley ( My life without me ) fits in Women Talking a novel inspired by the abuse of women in a memonite colony. With Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley and Frances McDormand.

adaptations

After The father, the French Florian Zeller directs another adaptation of his own work: The son , with Hugh Jackman. Darren Aronofsky adapts another play in The Whale: the drama of a professor with morbid obesity (Brendan Fraser). Yorgos Lanthimos covers the novel Poor creatures! , by Alesdair Gray, with Willem Dafoe as a scientist who creates a woman (Emma Stone). For his part, Noah Baumbach covers, for Netflix, Background noise by Don De Lillo, with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

Willem Dafoe Reuters

More Netflix

The animated version of Pinocchio Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson Blonde by Andrew Dominik, with Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe and The Killer by David Fincher, with Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton.

biopics of singers

Bazz Luhrman directs Elvis . Austin Butler is Presley and Tom Hanks, his manager. And Naomi Ackie is Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody Kasi Lemmons.

BlackPower

Regina King is the first black congresswoman in shirley , by John Ridley; Colman Domingo, the African-American gay leader Bayard Rustin, in Rustin , by George C. Wolfe; and Viola Davis, the leader of an African military regiment in The Woman King by Gina Prince-Bythewood.