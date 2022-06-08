After confirmation of their separation: Shakira receives news that returns her smile

last weekend countless rumors arose that the singer Shakira had suffered an anxiety attackafter that event, an ambulance was moved to his house to be able to attend to the emergency.

However, it was on Saturday when the Colombian clarified what had happened, and in the first instance ruled out the circumstance in which many media outlets linked her. It was his father, for that reason the health specialists came to the place to control the situation.

After having suffered a fall, William Mebarak was discharged on Monday afternoon from the Teknon Clinic in Barcelona, ​​Spain.. The father of the Colombian had a bruise on his face that was also accompanied by some gauze at the height of her forehead, all this as part of the consequences left by the accident.

“I wanted to clarify that it is some photos that were taken on the 28th when my father unfortunately had a major fall. This day I personally accompanied her in an ambulance to the hospital where she is recovering favorably, ”was the statement he issued to clarify the misunderstanding.

The singer in this important and hard moment that she is going through is not alone, because her mother and father traveled to be able to accompany their daughter in this difficult situationafter announcing their separation after having been in a relationship for more than a decade.

The interpreter of ‘I congratulate you’ was also linked to the ambulance not only because of the issue of a love breakup, but also because she could be judged by allegedly having defrauded the Treasury of almost 15 million euros, this after apparently having pretended that he was not living in Spain.

The singer of Where are you heart? She, without a doubt, is in one of the most complicated circumstances that anyone in the world could be experiencing. For this reason, many of his fans they began to think that she had collapsed with all the problems she is experiencingand as a result they had had to take her to a health center.

