After conquering Fortnite, Ralph Lauren’s P-Wing shoes hit the real world

just last winter Polo Ralph Lauren surprised fans of the famous video game with the exclusive launch of a digital collection for Fortnite and although it is fun to be able to dress up your avatar in a very fashionable way with the P-Wing Boots, it is difficult to do it in the real world with your Nothing is better than

Fortunately, the fashion house thinks so and has decided to launch a limited edition of a model of winter boots under the name polo x fortnite p-wing ‘phygital’,

The physical model is inspired by the model we previously saw in the Polo Stadium digital collection and is accompanied by the launch of an island created exclusively by and for the firm within the Fortnite universe.

Race to Greatness Island by Polo Ralph Lauren has been available in the video game since August 3 and features a stage built in the shape of a polo pony, as well as three unique topographies, including a hangar for Ralph’s plane, rocky mountains, and a large snow-covered forest.

A fusion between fashion brands and video games with high-fidelity details, such as a virtual exhibition of shoes.

Photos: Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren’s P-wing shoes that move from the digital world to the real world

As part of this new experience, the Polo Stadium collection introduced last November will once again be available in the Fortnite item shop for a limited time, but the real charm of this collaboration comes with the shoes you can actually add to your collection. The world can connect.

news polo x fortnite p-wing ‘phygital’ Its design is completely inspired by the famous video game.

In addition to being an actual physical version of the digital collection, it features a patterned case with unique Pivot Point hardware highlighted by the P-Wing logo.

The TPU wings on these winter boots are inspired by the original Digital Team’s jet pack glider from the Stadium Collection, while EVA midsole Totally with the sporty touch.

The shoe’s design is completed with pony detailing and a unique lace with the Fortnite logo on the tongue.

with black combination details in white and red, new shoes polo x fortnite p-wing ‘phygital’ They’ll make you feel like a real gamer while they accompany you on your adventures in the real world, complementing your look in style.

Of course, you better run to get them because this launch is a limited edition one already available on ralphlauren.com. $250 dollars,