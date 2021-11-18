After COP26 there was a big hunt for coal, gas and nuclear power

If this is true – as the British premier underlined the day after the summit Boris Johnson – that “the coal is condemned to death ”, the right question to ask is: yes, but when? For the gas, even new life and for the nuclear a renaissance in new forms, all to be put in the pipeline.

The distinction on which the expectations of the Cop26 it is shown in its inconsistency in the form of chatter about decarbonization; of obstinate finalization to the financial business and multinationals; of an unexpected nuclear recovery as an alleged ally of the renewable and guarantor of the “temporary” use of fossil gas.

India, China and the United States, (all three nuclear military powers), with a tacit, yet sensational complicity of the EU, have finally established that the recovery “After pandemic” must refer to the canons of the “before” and that the energy paradigm must remain substantially centralized, with a high rate of capital and greenhouse gas emissions and, ultimately, in the hands of the corporations, flocked to Glasgow with over 500 delegates: more the guilty than the victims.

Having “kept alive the goal of keeping global temperatures below 1.5 ° C – the only significant advance, also available to the popular imagination and therefore difficult to separate from the abrupt anomalous behavior of the biosphere which we are getting used to – will be the hold larger movements and alliances for climate, land and social justice that will also be established at the local level. However, such a demanding goal cannot be achieved without internationally recognized verification tools, prompt investments only in renewable supply chains, convergence of financial resources towards poor countries, care for the living in all its manifestations. From Glasgow comes a world on its way to an increase of 2.7 ° C at the end of the century.

After Cop26, we must worry about the failure of multilateralism in the negotiations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (we went from 350ppm in 2001 to 417ppm in 2021), or, at least, its inadequacy in determining results with a plausible timing, reducing itself to declarations of intentions out of time.

It is questionable whether we should continue to count on such a mechanism, which is substantially useful for governments to postpone the obligation to change which cannot be postponed.

Contrary to the “Laudato Sì” – where the approach is simultaneously one of structural reconversion, of rethinking the relationship between man and nature, even of individual conversion, the COP mechanism does not take into consideration the autonomy of planetary physical laws and assumes that the rich social classes or the stronger economies they must preserve themselves along their own paths, which do not exclude indifference or even the fact that time is running out.

I believe that the EU is the sphere on which to direct a great movement and a struggle that connects various territories with a platform that makes climate and social justice the impetus that connects high and low and, at the same time, makes the cultural and social turning point that is born a basis for the renewal of political representation. The results would spread by osmosis: the human history of technological transitions and social revolutions proves this, especially when the new generations participate.

The paper of November 14, he commented on the outcome of COP26: “Less hysteria, more graduality. Less ideology, more space for individuals. The transition of the future is all here ”! No longer, therefore, vulgar climate denial, but a reliance on business, technology, market times, incompatible, as we see, with survival. It will not be easy to “reassemble”. No one will come to save us but ourselves, first of all promoting scientific, rigorous and interdisciplinary knowledge of the natural capital that we are destroying in schools and in the organization of work.

If it is from Europe that we want to start again, then the unexpected twist back of Ursula von der Leyen and Timmermans on green taxonomy, unexpectedly opened to gas and nuclear power precisely in conjunction with the failures of Glasgow, it must be definitely isolated and defeated.

In Italy a flaw has already opened: it is no coincidence that Cingolani and Draghi have not signed up to the position of Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal and Denmark in a statement against including nuclear power in the EU taxonomy, after France worked behind the scenes to forge a compromise that would satisfy proponents of both gas and nuclear energy in order to obtain the European funds of the Next Generation EU.

While the Italian government is on the run e Scholz, the leader of the SPD engaged in negotiations for the new German government, is silent, progressive lawmakers in Germany and in the European Parliament have issued a joint statement to intervene on the debate: “The EU Commission now would like to categorize investments in new nuclear and gas plants under the heading ‘sustainable’ and this is an impertinence and an unreliability in front of to the world community, ”he says Lisa Badum, longtime spokesperson for the Greens’ climate policy in the German parliament. On 15 November 129 climate NGOs from all over Europe signed an open letter and launched a collection of signatures, marking them as “Scientific shame” the sustainability classification of nuclear and gas “qualified as a transitional activity until 2030 in the event that emissions do not exceed 100 grams of CO 2 equivalent per kilowatt hour “. It is necessary to understand who has established and who will certify the emissions in order not to be prey to a sensational joke: 100gCO 2 / kWh is a level within which no gas technology would be able to stay, and which according to some studies even goes beyond nuclear power.

In the meantime, the first mass sensitizations are starting which are preparing uncompromising mobilizations. In Germany an appeal against gas and nuclear has already reached 80,000 signatures in two weeks, while in Italy a similar document can be signed on change.org, which has collected over 2500 consents in a very short time.

The blowing air requires attention on the critical points that are in progress: a Civitavecchia is A new open city council was requested to return to ask for an account of the alternative project to turbogas.