after Covid and the war it will be a great summer – Il Tempo





Antonio Siberia May 10, 2022

“An entrepreneur must do what he knows how to do: create wealth and jobs, even by challenging negative circumstances”. Talking is Flavio Briatore. The last time we interviewed him, Italy and the world were grappling with the Covid emergency. Today we are in times of war. And this is our chat.

How do you keep your optimism?

“Even in the most difficult moment, that of Covid, we still had proportionate refreshments everywhere, apart from Italy. In almost all other countries, employees have taken full-wage layoffs. During the Covid, the company did not suffer: yes, we were closed, there was no collection, we did not distribute the dividends because we reinvested them, however, all the staff, in the countries where we operated, was supported by the governments. Even our employees came out pretty well in the end ».

From Covid to the war in Ukraine, the emergency seems to never end. Why should an entrepreneur invest?

«The war will have to end sooner or later and in any case you must always invest in hope. People talk, talk. I see some characters on talk shows, all of them people who have never been to Russia, who have never had a Russian client and who are passing sentences today. Before, with the pandemic, they were all Covid professionals. Today these figures have been wiped out because they have all become war experts, even those who until yesterday were wearing tights ».





Two years of pandemic, now the conflict. Are you worried about recovery this summer?

«We will miss the Russians, but we will have important customers like the Italians who have not lived a normal summer for two years and we have an opening to the United States because the Americans have not been coming to Europe for over 24 months. So, zero problems. You know, in Italy, it’s always like this: they try to be negative about everything. I believe that even in Sardinia, in Forte dei Marmi, nothing will change. I don’t understand why every time we have this pessimism and we look for what is wrong, until it becomes exponential ».

So do you foresee a normal summer?

«I am sure that we will have a full season and the best customer will be the Italian. Masks, green passes, controls, in these two years we didn’t understand a shit about who could enter and who could leave. This year, yes, it will be a normal summer ».

How do you see war on war?

“I expected diplomacy to stop Putin before the war began. Especially from Europe. And I also expected the Americans to avert this conflict. Instead – after the unfortunate withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, a serious mistake that gave an image of American weakness – this did not happen. There is a complete lack of diplomacy, it may be that the fact that Merkel is no longer in power in Germany also has something to do with it. Maybe. You see, wars must be stopped before they start, afterwards it is difficult ».

We come to our beautiful country. What’s wrong?

«The obstacle that blocks Italy is the bureaucracy, everyone knows this but nobody does anything. We are a firm country. We have to liberalize. We have built up the citizenship income, losing a lot of workforce that no longer undertakes to look for a job, which is why if I were the government the citizenship income would suspend it. Not in all cases, because those who need and have emergencies must be supported. But I would suspend the 24-25 year olds from today. Indeed, it was suspended in April because we are a country that has tourism as the first company of value ».

Do you find it difficult to find staff for your premises?

«I also have problems finding staff because today people want more free time, they have a minimum of subsidy and that’s enough. Then maybe they even do some illegal work and are happy. Kids don’t want to make sacrifices because working in a restaurant is hard work. It is all wrong, Italy today should invest in businesses because it does not create jobs with subsidies but with companies. But Italy is a communist country and politicians don’t like entrepreneurs. The tax wedge should be lowered, because companies pay double the wages that the worker receives. I’ll tell you more: they’ve even managed to put taxes on kids’ tips if a customer leaves them with their credit card. These are things beyond all logic ».

How is your business?

«In Rome it is a fantastic success, we are overbooked every day and we have reservations until the beginning of June. The opening of “Crazy Pizza” in via Veneto has given new enthusiasm to the street made famous by Fellini and I know that other important restaurants are about to open. When people see movement they have fun, in the evening there is a queue in front of the clubs, the necessary atmosphere is created for the return of vitality and joy ».

What about the rest?

«In Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia,” Crazy Pizza “goes to God, we make eight hundred to one thousand covers a day. Then we opened in Milan, at the end of June the Mykonos “Billionaire” will start and I will return to take care of Formula 1 for the commercial and entertainment part ».

Did she lack speed?

“I returned to a family where I have been for 25 years. We reached an agreement with Stefano Domenicali (editor’s note, president and CEO of Formula 1), my title will be that of Formula 1 ambassador, to explore new sponsors, new countries, new challenges and new grand prizes ». Quickly. Like always.







