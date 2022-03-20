After Covid, the war. But I do not tolerate comparisons between the two

by Giovanni Ceriani

After two years I still remember with great respect, sincere emotion and almost sacredness the photo of Bergamo coffins: both for what it represented in its unexpected and shocking appearance, and for everything that followed, engulfing us in a long path of mutual care, solidarity and protection.

And for this I do not accept that any comparison is made between that “war” (name already unsuitable but still harmless) and that of today, that there is a judgment of absolute and irreducible discontinuity. A discontinuity – here yes – like that between Good and Evil, between Life and Death, Responsibility and Irresponsibility.

Yes, because then the fight against a virus was at stake, a natural and innocent pathogen. Today we are faced with a spiral of war, artificial and guilty like all wars. The pathology of war as an inhumane means of “resolution” of disputes. War as a disease and its ideological inducement just as sick, insane and contagious.

Then there was an imaginary of widespread solidarity, with a “heroism” (name already unsuitable at the time, but still harmless) of doctors, nurses and volunteers assiduously engaged in care work: true care of people. Today we are in an escalation of war, which even mixes military and civilian plans, transport of weapons and humanitarian corridors, languages ​​of peace and war practices. Where “heroes” are back to being the militarythe most aggressive among them, up to the rhetoricians of war, homeland and sacrifice.

Then there will beto a generous internationalism, which for a moment united the countries of the world, making us all brothers, even with the Chinese, Russians and Cubans, and making us delude ourselves that we would get out better than before. Today again in the throes of nationalisms war, the clashes of civilizations, the construction of walls, the chauvinist paranoia of macro-medium-micro range: East-West, Ukraine-Russia, We-Them.

At that time there had been a rethinking of social and health policies, acknowledgment of the error cuts to the welfare and social rights of all, the attempt to set up a new economic, expansive and Keynesian policy of peace. Today we are landed and sunk in war budgets, in military investments, in the return to the usual War Keynesianism, with generosity-of-debt because it is aimed at war, the most profitable and remunerative of investments (and debts).

Yesterday a use of the military (and tanks) for civil and peace purposes. Today a cynical abuse of the civilian and humanitarian for military purposes.

Yesterday the Covid-19 virus, today a far worse virus: that of war, its propaganda and its “heroes”.

