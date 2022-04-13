after Cristiano Ronaldo, Pogba sets the locker room on fire!

Zapping Goal! soccer club Top 10: The worst transfers in European football

Manchester United are in deep trouble. In addition to a very delicate sporting situation, the Red Devils must manage the problem Cristiano Ronaldo following his bloodshed with an Everton fan … but also the future of Paul Pogba. After being dismissed last fall, the management of the English d-club would have offered the 2018 world champion a new juicy extension offer.

According to the Daily Mirror, we are talking about 480,000 euros per week, or almost 2 M€ per month but with variables that can reach 600,000 euros per week! If Pogba accepted this offer, he would then become the club’s second highest paid player behind Cristiano Ronaldo… which would not be very well seen in the United dressing room.

Also according to the British publication, the Mancunians believe that the 29-year-old midfielder does not deserve such a salary, he who spends a lot of time on the bench and who no longer seems to really fit into the project. The evil is such that a mutiny could take place in the locker room if ever Pogba were to accept this proposal. Vibe…

The threat hangs over the MU locker room! https://t.co/EMzmqzU40U — Foot Mercato (@footmercato) April 13, 2022