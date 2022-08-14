after Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia targets another Mancunian

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!

Since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag at the head of Manchester United, the cards seem to have been reshuffled in the north of England. Central point of recent days, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who would have asked his team to let him go in the event of a satisfactory offer. Among the teams interested, the names of PSG, Bayern Munich, Chelsea or even Atlético Madrid have been mentioned, but yesterday we learned that teams from Saudi Arabia would dream of bringing in the fivefold Ballon d’Or. , promising a contract of 300 million euros. If this track does not appear to be very credible, however, these clubs intend to fill their workforce with stars from the old continent, in particular by drawing on Manchester United, as we learn. The Athletic.

Off to Saudi Arabia?

Indeed, journalist David Ornstein explains that it is now Jesse Lingard who finds himself targeted. The 29-year-old England winger will make a decision on his future next week, with an offer of €10m a year already on the table to join Saudi Arabia. His preference is still the Premier League (three clubs would be interested) but the Saudi offer is firm. A few months before the World Cup in Qatar, the English international, who appeared for the last time in the jersey of the Three Lions in October 2021, would certainly say goodbye to his world hopes. A decision that will therefore necessarily be scrutinized carefully.