After criticism of her brand, Gwyneth Paltrow comes out in defense of Kourtney Kardashian

USA.- Through a question and answer session held on Instagram with his followers this weekend, Gwyneth Paltrowwho is the founder of goopdefended Kourtney Kardashian, who is the director of Poosh.

When Paltrow was asked if she was upset Kourt’s brand copied her, the actress immediately defended her, saying, “This idea that women should be in competition is a legacy of patriarchy, there is room for EVERY woman to comply.” their dreams”.

And he added:

I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it’s coming from. Now I feel so happy when I see new wellness businesses, there is a place for all of us.”

But it was not the only thing, because Paltrow also added that “in addition, @kourtneykardash is a very good person and also #KRAVISFOREVER (for those who do not know, Kravis is the name of the couple made up of Kardashian and her now husband Travis Barker)” .

On the other hand, another user asked the actress to share a photo with dakota johnsonwho is the girlfriend of her ex-husband Chris Martinvocalist of Coldplay, so the famous uploaded a tender photo of the two together. In this one, the two appear smiling while posing for a selfie.

For those who don’t know, Paltrow and Martin were married from 2003 to 2016 and share two children, Apple who is 18 years old and Moses who is 16.

Source: Instagram @gwynethpaltrow