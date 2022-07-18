After criticism of Persuasion, fans remembered the best adaptations of Jane Austen

Bring a story to the movies Jane Austen it is a risky decision. It is true that the name of the writer generates an attraction by itself, as well as that the majority of his work is widely accepted worldwide. But that also generates a very high expectation that the films must overcome, added to the fact that you have to know how to readapt social discourses to a time that seems to have changed many of them (although most are similar).

Given this, Netflix took on the task of honoring the writer with Persuasionhis posthumous play in which Anne Elliot, an eccentric young woman living with her family on the brink of bankruptcy, must make a decision regarding Frederick Wentworth, her exuberant ex-lover whom she rejected but is suddenly back.

The result could not be more disappointing. The modernity that he tried to give the story did not work in almost any way, and quickly the networks were filled with criticism of the film and recalled some of the many adaptations that were made of works by one of the most famous writers of all time.

Some of the most cited were, of course, Pride and Prejudice Y emma. The first was the film released in 2005 and directed by Joe Wright, which tells the story of 5 sisters who were raised by a mother obsessed with finding them a husband. However, LizzieKeira Knightley), one of the strongest in character, hopes to have another lifestyle. When Mr Bingley (simon woods), a wealthy bachelor, and his circle of sophisticated friends move into a neighboring mansion for the summer, the Bennetts become excited about finding suitors. At the homecoming dance, Lizzie meets the handsome and elegant Mr. Darcy (matthew macfadyen), but, at first glance, he seems too proud and arrogant.

Keira Knightley is the protagonist of this beautiful story

As long as emma premiered in 2020 and has the participation of Anya Taylor-Joy, Angus Imrie Y Letty Thomas. Directed by Autumn de Wilde, its particular humorous tone placed it among the best films of the year, loved by the public and critics unanimously. In this case, the story is about the young Emma Woodhouse, who in her comfortable life is in charge of uniting couples, although she once did not succeed in her mission.

Persuasion did not satisfy the public, who will be left with the desire to see on the screen an adaptation to match one of the best stories in the vast and rich bibliography of Jane Austen.

