After Dancing with the Stars, Samuel Texier “believes in his dreams” and proves it, he opens up about his new projects

Samuel Texier is a passionate dancer to say the least. On his social networks, he notably shares videos of his favorite activity: dancing. Meeting with Wejdene’s track partner.

The last season of Dance with the stars made many fans. Among the professional dancers, one could count Samuel Texier. The dance partner of the famous singer Wejdene was very popular with viewers.

He worked on construction sites to pay for his lessons

He had also “presented” his new companion on his Instagram account, in a somewhat special format. Indeed, the young man had notably published a photo of the two of them, followed by this message: “Open letter to the one I love”.

The one who stopped studying at the age of 14 notably exercised the unexpected profession sanitary and heating installer. To pay for his dance lessons, Samuel worked on construction sites, just after passing his patent.

Charleston, Kuduro, Macarena… From now on, the courageous artist admits “knowing everything to dance”, or almost. Samuel Texier is a dancer who, as his TikTok bio states, “believes in his dreams”. And he proves it in his unusual journey, having fought to get where he is.

He danced with… Beyoncé!

Samuel Texier began his career alongside an international star: Beyoncé. He also left for India with the singer to dance during her shows. Indeed, the singer of “Single ladies” had brought in a troupe of Parisian dancers to support her in her stage performances.

Her best friend who lives in Ukrainehis latest project, the “My Dance Academy” (…) The dancer gave himself up to the writing of Oh My Mag on his future projects.

What is expected from you… with my brother

Alone or in a group, the young dancer creates an atmosphere specific to his universe. in his TikTok posts. Centered on the exclusive theme of dance, his videos also mix a dose of humour.