After ‘Death on the Nile’, Hercule Poirot will return to the cinema with a new cast of stars | Film and Television

After the overwhelming success of Murder on the Orient Express Y death on the nile -ignoring that this second one suffered innumerable delays-, it was evident that 20th Century Fox was going to bet on making a new installment focused on detective Hercule Poirot. And as, will go back to the hand of Kenneth Branagh.

As reported by the US media Variety, the film will continue telling the life of Hercule Poirot, this time after having passed the Second World War. Beyond the post-war context, the investigator will also have to fight against the ghosts of his past, especially after everything he suffered in the last installment of the saga.

The action will move to Venice, where Poirot is retired. However, on Halloween he will attend a seance -in a supposedly haunted palace, of course- that will end with a murder; something that the detective will refuse to attribute to ghosts. Once back on the job, He will solve the mystery as only he knows how.

In 2023, Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot in “A Haunting in Venice.” The unsettling supernatural-thriller’ cast includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh. pic.twitter.com/R6B7hoQQMx — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) October 10, 2022

will bear the title A haunting in Venice -it is expected to be translated for the Spanish market-, and will be based on a not-so-known novel by Christie Agatha, Halloween Party. Filming, as reported by Disney, will begin in November 2022; and awaits its premiere for next year. Although not yet confirmed Everything indicates that they will take advantage of its plot to be able to premiere on Halloween.

Kenneth Branagh, who will repeat as the protagonist and director of the film, He has already spoken about the first details of the tape: “It’s a fantastic development of the character of Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise. This film is based on a complex and little-known mystery story set on Halloween in a visually stunning city. For us as filmmakers, it’s a incredible opportunity and we can’t wait to bring something truly spooky to our loyal moviegoers who continue to come to the movies.”

a scary cast

As is customary in the films of the saga, It will once again bet on actors and actresses with faces that are best known to the general public. If in the first movie there were names like Penelope Cruz, johnny depp either Judi Dench and the second others like Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright either Armie Hammer; this time they will not be left behind either.

Still in unspecified roles, and added as expected to the character of Branagh, A Haunting in Venice will have the following cast: Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cotin (Call My Agent!), jamie dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey), tina fey (Rockefeller Plaza (30 Rock)), Jude Hill (Belfast), ali khan (6 in the shadow), emma laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reily (Yellowstone), Riccardo Scamarcio (The shadow of Caravaggio) Y Michelle Yeoh (All at once everywhere), among others.

A Haunting in Venice opens in theaters in 2023.