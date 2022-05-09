After defeat “El Canelo” Álvarez goes partying with Diego Boneta | News from Mexico

After the fight where did not achieve victory last Saturday against Dmitry Bivol, Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez takes refuge in the songs of Luis Miguel and thanks his audience in a Las Vegas dive.

It was his wife Fernanda Gómez, who shared through their stories on Instagram, the videos with the actor, who gave life to the so-called “Sun of Mexico” in the Netflix series, who was accompanied by his girlfriend Renata Notni.

Part of the guests

“I want to tell you that in this life the one who takes no risks never does anything, the one who is afraid of losing, is nobody in life, today we had to lose, and as a man you have to have balls to accept it, “said Canelo in the club.

assured that it will make it stronger and what comes will be better, while the pigeon with Boneta and the song “La mediavuelta” was thrown.

Both Boneta and Notni were among the guests at the fight in the Arena T Mobile, Like Carin León, who performed the Mexican National Anthem, “El Fantasma” was also present.