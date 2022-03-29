After dialogue in Turkey, Russia and Ukraine discuss a possible meeting between Putin and Zelensky

Moscow and Kyiv will continue negotiations in the midst of the war 1:13

(CNN) — The Russian delegation at the Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul announced two steps to de-escalate the conflict after a first day of talks, the Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti reported.

RIA, citing the Russian delegation, said the steps included a “drastic reduction in military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions,” and the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s p. Volodymyr Zelensky, simultaneously with the signing of the peace treaty by the foreign ministers of both countries.

The head of the Russian delegation, presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky, called the negotiations “constructive”, reports RIA.

For his part, the Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said that during the talks held by the Russian and Ukrainian delegations on Tuesday, enough progress was made for Putin and Zelensky to meet. In his intervention in Istanbul, after the end of the talks, Podolyak said that now there is a “probability” that the two presidents can meet.

“We have documents prepared that allow the presidents to meet bilaterally,” he said.

What mission does the Wagner military group have in Ukraine? 3:23

The talks between the two sides “will continue online 24 hours a day,” Podolyak said, adding that Ukraine needs “clear legal wording.”

“The Russian delegation is constructive and aware. This does not mean that the negotiations are easy. They are very difficult. But the Russian side is paying attention to the Russian proposals, to the Ukrainian proposals,” he added.

In that order, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that it will “drastically reduce hostilities” in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin told RIA state media.

“Due to the fact that the negotiations on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, as well as on the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine, are proceeding in practice, and taking into account the principles discussed During today’s meeting by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions to continue negotiations and achieve the ultimate goal of agreeing on the signing of the aforementioned agreement, the decision was made to radically reduce, at times, military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv,” Fomin told reporters.

They return to their homes in Mariupol devastated by the Russians 1:55

Moments earlier, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had stated that “certain units” of the Russian military are withdrawing from the battlefronts in the capital, Kyiv, and the northern city of Chernihiv.

“The Russian enemy did not meet the objective of its offensive operation,” he said in an official Facebook update on Tuesday. However, he warned of a “high risk” of Russian troops attacking military and civilian infrastructure.

The Russian military, he says, has difficulty reinforcing and rotating new soldiers, due to “staff refusal to participate in the so-called special operation”, and are “not capable of staffing even a battalion-tactical group”.

On the 34th day of the Russian invasion, the “heroic” Ukrainian resistance is “conducting a defense operation in the east, southeast and northeast directions, holding back the enemy in all directions and displacing the enemy in others,” he said. .