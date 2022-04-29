After dismissal from Televisa and ‘veto’ from TV Azteca, host arrives at ‘VLA’ with a strong confession

Mexico City.- After your dismissal from Televisa and alleged TV Azteca vetothe controversial and famous host, Adele Michaelrecently came before the cameras of come the joy with a strong confession about his latest scandal and plans for the future.

As is known, several years ago Micha was fired “out of the blue”, according to her own words, from the San Ángel company, after 33 years with them, in addition to confessing that she was “banned from all sides”, confirming the fact that that presumably Pati Chapoy He closed the doors of Ajusco on him.

But, on the morning of this Wednesday, April 27, Adela appeared before the cameras of the morning show produced by Dio Lluberesbecause during a fashion event he ran into the press, to which he answered certain questions, such as what had happened with his fight with the Pinal family.

Given this, Micha clarified that he wanted to contact Alejandra Guzman and offered them an apology, and that is how the situation remained, in addition to pointing out that he was able to speak with Silvia Pinalbut did not want to give details of said talk.

I offered him an apology and there he died… I offered him an apology! The one I spoke with was Silvia Pinal, “she pointed out.

She finally talked about how happy she is that her YouTube show, the sagais ready for a new season.

