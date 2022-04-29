Entertainment

After dismissal from Televisa and ‘veto’ from TV Azteca, host arrives at ‘VLA’ with a strong confession

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Mexico City.- After your dismissal from Televisa and alleged TV Azteca vetothe controversial and famous host, Adele Michaelrecently came before the cameras of come the joy with a strong confession about his latest scandal and plans for the future.

Source link

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Selena Gomez got upset with fans and asked them not to send her gifts with real money

1 min ago

Anette Michel: 5 PHOTOS that prove that she was the most beautiful host of “Early Bird”

11 mins ago

‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 18 preview shows the return of 2 guest stars

13 mins ago

They point out a possible relationship between Amber Heard and Elon Musk while they were married to Johnny Depp

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button