After Drake, Cardi B also gets a face tattoo

A few days after Drake, it is therefore the turn of Cardi B to get a face tattoo.

Cardi B fulfills a long-held desire

The news had caused a stir: after inking several parts of the body, Drake took a new step a few days ago by deciding to get a tattoo of his face. The 6 God will have initials tattooed under the left eye, the letters “s” and “g” written in lowercase, and which probably refer to his mother. This time it’s the turn of Cardi B to follow this trend that was once popular in the microcosm of rap. Visiting tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos, the interpreter of Bodak Yellow therefore had several letters tattooed in red ink, at the level of the jaw. The final rendering has still not been unveiled at this time, and it is simply offered to discover the realization in progress on social networks. Still, the tattoo in question seems quite visible, and that it had been teased for a long time by the rapper. Last January, she tweeted her desires to honor her son, born in September 2021: “I say it like that but… I’m ready to get my son’s name tattooed on my face… I really want to do it. »

Paradoxically, some fans of the interpreter of WAP had refreshed his memory by unearthing a tweet written by him, as recently as 2021: “Every day I’m grateful that I didn’t get that face tattoo I wanted when I was 16. »