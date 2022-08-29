After drug scandal, Hillary Clinton shows her support for Finland’s prime minister

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin was involved in a scandal from which she emerged unscathed in which she was accused of using drugs at a party with a group of friends.

Despite the above, through a statement, the Government of Finland revealed the results of an exam that, last Friday, Marin decided to practice on his own. It shows that the woman did not use drugs during the disputed party.

“The drug test carried out on Prime Minister Sanna Marin on August 19, 2022 has not found any drugs”, indicates the brief statement, which also clarifies that the cost of the study was assumed by the official.

After the revelation, different sectors of world politics have shown their support for the president and among them, the former Secretary of State of the United States, Hillary Clinton.

The American published through her official Twitter account a photo in which she can see with her arm raised, apparently dancing. Colombia was also the protagonist of the image, since the photo was taken at the Café Habana in Cartagena.

“As Ann Richards said, ‘Ginger Rogers did everything Fred Astaire did. He just did it backwards and in high heels.’ Here I am in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State,” Clinton wrote.

To this publication, Sanna Marin, the youngest prime minister in the world (36 years old), responded with a “Thank you” along with the emoticon of a heart.