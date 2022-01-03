After Earth: plot, cast and sequel to the film with Will Smith

Many of the greatest science fiction films usually take their viewers to distant worlds, to completely new and not without dangers contexts. The setting is almost always a dystopian future where humanity needs to reinvent itself, making up for its past mistakes. To do this, however, there are a series of tests to overcome, which give rise to a real natural selection. It ranks among the less fortunate titles in this genre After Earth, a 2013 film directed by the famous director M. Night Shyamalan, author of works such as The sixth sense And Split. Here he gives life to a genre film conceived by the actor Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith.

Father and son conceived the story after watching the TV show I Shouldn’t Be Alive. Wishing they could get back to acting together after doing it in The search for happiness, the two thus developed the story that became a film, centered on the growth process of a boy who needs to face his fears in order to save his father. The film was finally made with a budget of about 130 million dollars, mostly used to recreate the film’s exotic environments and its hidden dangers, such as a series of particularly monstrous and lethal creatures.

Intended to be the first chapter of a franchise, After Earth however, it turned out to be anything but a success. However, there are some elements, as well as some themes, which do not fail to present their own charm. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and his sequel. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

After Earth: the plot of the movie

The film opens in a future where humanity has abandoned the planet Earth, now devastated by a series of irreparable cataclysms. To survive, the survivors are now making their way to a new solar system, called Nova Prime. In an attempt to settle on a new planet, humans are confronted with a dangerous alien race, equipped with monsters called Ursa, which despite being blind are able to perceive fear, thus identifying the prey. To defeat this threat, the general Cypher Raige begins to train a series of warriors in order not to feel emotions, so that they can win the war. Years after restoring order, Kitai Raige, son of the general, aspires to become a valiant warrior like his father.

But failing to erase all emotion, he begins to feel inadequate for that world. In an effort to instill new trust in him, Cypher decides to take him with him on a mission of his. During the journey, however, an asteroid seriously damages their spaceship, which falls on the now wild planet earth. Severely injured and unable to move, Cypher asks his son to cross dangerous territory in order to call for help. For the young person, this is the occasion he has always wanted, where he can test his worth. Failure, however, will mean condemning both himself and his beloved parent to death. In fact, he will soon discover that that territory is populated by some dangerous Ursa.

After Earth: the cast of the film

The real protagonist of the film is the young man Jaden Smith, here interpreter of Kitai Raige. Already seen as the protagonist also in the reboot The Karate Kid – The legend continues, this was immediately the first and only choice for the role. Jaden particularly accepted for the chance to act again with his father and to get involved with a genre he loved very much. To assume the role of the character, he obviously had to undergo a particularly intense physical preparation. This allowed him to personally interpret many of the more complex and acrobatic scenes. Next to him, in the role of his sister Senshi, there is instead the actress Zoe Kravitz, while Sophie Okonedo is the mother Faia.

As anticipated, in the role of Commander Cypher Raige there is the actor Will Smith. The latter, whose performance is roughly limited to a single environment, had to concentrate on being able to communicate as much as possible with only facial expressions, being unable to move. The actor then finds himself in the film Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing Tormund on the television series Game of thrones. Present here as the head of security, the actor found himself having to cut his typical beard. His initial protests did not in fact convince the producers, eventually forcing him to sell. The actors can then be found in the film David Denman as McQuarrie, Glenn Morshower in those of commander Velan e Sacha Dhawan like the pilot Hesper.

After Earth: the sequels, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

As mentioned, in Smith’s initial projects that of After Earth it was supposed to be the first installment of a franchise. The context of the film was in fact conceived to then be expanded and explored thanks to sequels, television series, multimedia projects, comics and objects. After Earth, in particular, it was supposed to be part of a trilogy, which would again star Cypher and his son Kitai. For Smith, the project was supposed to be a particularly immersive experience for viewers. However, due to the limited success with the public, any future plans for the franchise were permanently abandoned.

In the absence of a sequel, it is still possible to use After Earth thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Google Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Tim Vision. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. The film is also present in the television schedule of Monday 3rd January at 21:20 hours on channel Rai 4.

Source: IMDb