After El Salvador, does Bitcoin also land in Ukraine?

Despite cryptocurrencies – starting with progenitor, Bitcoin – are valued and devalued with daring descents and roller coaster-worthy ascents to Luna Park, seem to be gaining more and more confidence on the part of some states. Ukraine will be the first in Europe to legalize them and regulate them.

A bill at stake from 2020, is about to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Just to invest

According to the new Ukrainian law, Bitcoin will be a means of investing, while it cannot be used as a traditional coin for trading normal (as has been happening for a few weeks in El Salvador). There are also anti-fraud safeguards.

Transparency is required

Companies that produce cryptocurrencies will be authorized to operate in Ukraine, however, to get the green light, they will have to prove that they are very transparent and pay one fee of 3,100 US dollars. If the law passes, by the end of next year the cryptocurrency market will come open to investors and businesses.

Automatic doors

Meanwhile, in El Salvador, in Central America, they are already available ATMs to convert cryptocurrencies into US dollars and vice versa. Shops and businesses are obliged to accept both types of currencies, which are legal tender in the country. The government aims to save hundreds of Millions of dollars that, before, the many Salvadorans who emigrated abroad paid in commissions, to be able to send money home.

From Cuba to the USA

Also Cuba and Panama they want to legally recognize, with varying nuances, Bitcoin & C. Even in the United States and in Germany the hypothesis of favoring investments in Bitcoin is gaining ground. Except counter-orders, it seems that cryptocurrencies are set to become more and more popular.

