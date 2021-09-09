After El Salvador, Ukraine also legalizes bitcoins.

The Kiev parliament almost unanimously passed a law that makes cryptocurrency legal.

Before the provision, bitcoin did not have a legal definition, nor rules that determined its use.

Unlike what happened in the Central American country, Ukraine has not yet allowed the use of virtual currency for services and payment of taxes, but the government intends to open its use to companies and individuals by 2022.

According to the regulation, bitcoin is defined as an intangible asset expressed in the form of electronic data.

Among the most important elements set by the new law, there are also measures to protect crypto-investors and trading platforms from fraud.

Parliament has also established that crypto companies will be able to work in Ukraine and above all pay taxes in the country, as long as they demonstrate high standards of transparency and pay the state an amount equal to 3,100 dollars to obtain a license.

“The favorable regulatory conditions will attract more and more companies in the sector”, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Minister for Digital Transition, “will be protected by the state”.

