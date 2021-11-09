After Facebook, Bitcoin also surpasses Tesla’s market capitalization! Here is the ranking

The value of the Bitcoin, and with it also its market capitalization which in the last few hours it has reached 1.261 billion dollars, a figure that inserts the queen of crypto al sixth place in the general classification surpassing the colossus of Elon Musk, Tesla.

If we look at a broader perspective, the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies settles at approximately $ 3 trillion, a figure that exceeds the capitalization of giants such as Apple and Microsoft. Returning to Bitcoin, the asset recorded a more than 10% increase in the last week marking its new all-time high at about $ 68,500.

The Bitcoin market cap compared to the big Big Techs: the ranking

According to the ranking drawn up by Companies Market Cap, Bitcoin would settle in sixth place (eighth if gold and silver were added) with an m market cap of 1.250 billion dollars, overtaking Tesla (1.167 billion) And Half, formerly Facebook with a market cap of 941 billion.

Climbing the ranking to fifth place we find the e-commerce giant Amazon which holds a capitalization of 1,784 billion dollars. The fourth place in the hands of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, with 1.964 billion dollars, the oil company opens the podium Saudi Aramaco with a market cap of 1.987 billion dollars.

The second position currently held by Apple, thanks to the incredible capitalization of 2.472 billion dollars. The throne of the prestigious ranking for held by Microsoft, the multinational founded by Bill Gates capitalizes well 2.527 billion dollars.

As we can see from the graph, in the ranking we also find gold and silver although they are not companies, just like Bitcoin after all. The most precious gold undisputed in first place with an unattainable market capitalization of ben 11.577 billion dollars while silver it would enter seventh place with a market cap of 1.357 billion dollars, just ahead of Bitcoin.

