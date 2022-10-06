after finding 4 members dead they investigate the reason

Family kidnapped in California found dead 1:01

(CNN) –– Investigators in California are working to establish the motive behind the killing of a family of four, including an 8-month-old baby, after bodies were recovered at a rural farm days after a gunman abducted them earlier this week. in your business.

A farmworker initially found the body of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri in an orchard in Merced County, California, near those of her parents, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, authorities said.

Amandeep Singh, the girl’s uncle, was also found in the same area. The worker notified authorities around 5:30 pm local time on Wednesday.

“A whole family is missing and we still don’t know why,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said during a news conference Wednesday after the bodies were recovered.

The family was reported missing on Monday. That day, according to authorities, its four members were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in the city of Merced, located between Modesto and Fresno, in central California.

Police detained a 48-year-old suspect, but he has not yet been formally charged. CNN does not identify him by name because, as of Wednesday night, no charges had been filed against him.

“The circumstances around this, when we’re able to divulge everything, should infuriate them to the max,” said Warnke, who was visibly shocked and frustrated by what happened to the family. “There’s a special place in hell for this guy,” he added.

Warnke did not mention how the family was killed. But he added that it appears they died before they were reported missing on Monday.

Authorities believe the man they have in custody is the prime suspect in the murders. However, they also indicated that others could have participated in the crime, according to Warnke, who did not provide further details.

“I fully believe that we will find out and find that there was more involved than him,” Warnke said.

The suspect in custody has provided information to investigators, and deputies are now working with him to identify a motive, the sheriff added.

On Wednesday night, authorities surveyed the area where the bodies were found and it appears the family was killed there, Warnke said.

Law enforcement agencies work to preserve and document crime scenes, with the goal of achieving a full conviction, Warnke said. There is “a lot of circumstantial evidence and direct evidence” in this case, she added.

Video captures the kidnapping of a “peaceful” family

On Wednesday morning, authorities released surveillance footage that captured the kidnapping at the family’s trucking business in Merced on Monday morning.

The video shows Jasdeep Singh arriving at the business’s parking lot at 8:30 am, followed by Amandeep Singh entering nine minutes later.

Shortly before 9 am, Jasdeep is seen meeting a man outside the business. The individual was carrying a garbage bag and pulled out what appeared to be a firearm, footage shows.

After several minutes, Jasdeep and Amandeep are seen to have their hands tied behind their backs as they board a truck. The vehicle then leaves and returns to the business six minutes later.

Upon returning, the suspect enters the business and exits with a gun in his hand, as Jasleen Kaur holds 8-month-old Aroohi and walks past the suspect toward the van.

Hours later Monday, a farmer found two of the victims’ cellphones on a road, authorities said. At one point, the farmer answered a phone and spoke with a family member of the victims.

Before the bodies were found on Wednesday night, a family member had asked the public to share any information about the case.

“This is a peaceful family and they have a small business in the Merced area,” pleaded Balvinder, a relative. “This is something no one is prepared for…we just hope and pray at all times.”

Suspect in custody has been violent, sheriff says

Authorities say the suspect attempted suicide before he was arrested on Tuesday, a day after the family’s kidnapping.

He was sedated because authorities “didn’t want him to hurt anyone,” Warnke said Wednesday. “I can tell you that every time he’s been close to consciousness, he’s been violent.”

The man’s family contacted police and told them the man admitted to being involved in the kidnapping, according to Officer Alexandra Britton, a spokeswoman for the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Police contacted the man after the family called, he added.

On Tuesday morning, investigators learned that an ATM card belonging to one of the victims was used at a bank in Atwater, California, which is about 9 miles northwest of Merced, the sheriff’s office said. .

It’s not clear if the 48-year-old man in custody is the person who used that card, Britton said.

After that transaction, investigators were able to identify the 48-year-old man as a person of interest in the case, authorities said. Then they stopped him.

In addition, the suspect was convicted in 2005 of an armed robbery and false arrest case and was paroled in 2015, Warnke said. In that earlier case, the man acted alone and knew the victims, according to Warnke.

