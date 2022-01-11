“After five minutes in the air, Covid loses 90% of its ability to infect”

It would take five minutes in the air to make the coronavirus lose even 90% of its ability to infect us. This is suggested by an experiment that reaffirms that fiscal distancing and the use of masks remain powerful tools in the fight against the spread of this disease, as well as the ventilation of closed rooms. So far we have “focused on poorly ventilated spaces and thought about airborne transmission over meters away or across a room. I’m not saying it doesn’t happen, but I still think the greatest risk of exposure is when we are close to someone, “said Professor Jonathan Reid, director of the Aerosol Research Center at the University of Bristol and lead author of the study. still been peer-reviewed. “When you walk away, not only is the aerosol diluted, but there is also less infectious virus because the virus has lost infectivity” over time, he added.

As the Guardian recalls so far, our guesses about how long the virus survives in tiny droplets in the air have been based on studies that involved spraying the virus into sealed vessels called Goldberg drums, which rotate to keep the droplets in the air. Using this method, the US researchers found that the infectious virus could still be detected after three hours. But such experiments don’t accurately replicate what happens when we cough or breathe. Instead, researchers from the University of Bristol developed equipment that allowed them to generate any number of tiny virus-containing particles and gently levitate them between two electric rings for between five seconds and 20 minutes, while strictly controlling the temperature, humidity and UV rays as well as the light intensity of the surrounding environment. “This is the first time anyone has been able to actually simulate what happens to the aerosol during the exhalation process,” Reid claimed.

The study suggests that when the viral particles leave the relatively humid and carbon-rich conditions of the lungs, they quickly lose water and dry out, while the transition to lower carbon dioxide levels is associated with a rapid rise in pH. Both of these factors disrupt the virus’s ability to infect human cells, but the rate at which the particles dry varies based on the relative humidity of the surrounding air. When this was below 50%, similar to the relatively dry air found in many offices, the virus had lost half its infectivity within 10 seconds, after which the decline was slower and more steady. At 90% humidity, roughly equivalent to a steam bath or shower, the decline in infectivity was more gradual, with 52% of the particles remaining infectious after five minutes, dropping to around 10% after 20 minutes.

“It means that if I meet friends for lunch in a pub today, the main risk is likely that I pass it on to my friends, or my friends pass it on to me, rather than being passed on by someone on the other side. part of the room, ”Reid said highlighting the importance of wearing a mask in situations where people can’t physically stay away.