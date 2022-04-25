After five years together! Ewan McGregor married in an intimate ceremony

After four years of relationship, everything seems to indicate that Ewan McGregor married actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead. At least this is indicated by new reports, which ensure that the actor He had an intimate ceremony where he invited only his family and those closest to him.

Did Ewan McGregor get married?

A few months ago, it became known that Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were engaged. After five years of relationship and a son in common, who was born in June 2021the couple would have decided to take the next step.

However, considering that they are quite reserved with their private lives, they have not made any further comments about it. Now the magazine People confirmed that Ewan McGregor married the actress in an intimate ceremony last weekend.

“It was a small wedding for family and close friends. They had an outdoor ceremony.” reported a source close to the outlet. “They are a lovely couple. very low profile”, they added. For now, neither of the two actors confirmed the news.

It should be remembered that Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead met when they were co-stars on the third season of Fargo. It was in 2017 when they began working together, shortly after the actor divorced.

Previously, McGregor was married for 25 years with costume designer, Eve Mavrakis. The couple had four daughters, including two that they decided to adopt. Nevertheless, in 2018 they pointed out that they were separating due to “irreconcilable differences”.

In September 2021, after winning an Emmy for Halston, the actor dedicated the triumph to his now wife. “Mary, I love you so much. I’m going to take this to the case and show it to our new little boy, Laurie.”pointed out the actor in a tender moment.

Soon, Ewan McGregor will return to play one of his most iconic roles, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The actor will star in the spin-off series of starwars, which will have its exclusive premiere in Disney+ this May 27.