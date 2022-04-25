After folding phones and smartglasses comes a new mega-trend: smart contact lenses

Share

According to the report by analysts at GlobalMarketVision Samsung, Google and Sony are already working on their own smart contact lenses.

Technology is advancing by leaps and bounds and in just a few years we have seen, for example, how smartphones have evolved to become true pocket computers or how both Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are here to stay.

But the big manufacturers of mobile terminals continue to explore new technological innovations that allow them to bring revolutionary devices to market and so, after folding mobiles and smartglasses everything seems to indicate that the next mega-trend in the market will be a new wearable, specifically, smart contact lenses.

The next wearable to hit the market will be smart contact lenses

The Political Beef medium has echoed a report published by GlobalMarketVision analysts that reveals that it is expected that the smart contact lens market is booming very soon.

In fact, this same report states that some smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung, Sony or Google are already experimenting with this emerging technology. Of these three, the one that is most advanced is the Korean firm and as happened with the folding terminals, it is expected to be one of the first companies to bring its own smart contact lenses to market.

Although it may seem incredible, this is not the first time that we have received information about the possible participation of Samsung in the manufacture of smart contact lenses, since the Korean company applied for a patent for smart contact lenses in 2016.

In this sense, we must emphasize that Samsung has been researching various technologies related to optics for half a decadesurely to be the first to market devices such as smart contact lenses.

Google’s secret project for 2022: smart glasses again?

We still do not know when the first smart contact lenses will be manufactured, if they are ever manufactured, or if they will ever be marketed, but what seems quite clear is that if this happens, Samsung will once again get ahead of its competitors and, most likely, , will dominate the smart contact lens market as it is already doing with the folding mobiles.

Related topics: Technology

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!