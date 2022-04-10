after Germany and Russia, Qatar

After 2018 in Russia, it is once again the Moroccan singer-songwriter and producer who is responsible for “making” the official anthem of the World Cup to be held next November in Qatar.

Entitled “Hayya hayya (Better Together)”, it brings together singers Aïsha from the host country, Davido from Nigeria and Trinidad Cardona from the United States. The music video for the song, where RedOne makes an appearance, features Qatari landscapes and match footage from previous World Cups.

The artist, whose career flirts with seismic names of world showbiz, was appointed last December by FIFA executive director Entertainment by the president of the international football body. Born in Tetouan in 1972, RedOne -Nadir Khayat of his real name- moved to Sweden at the age of 19 where he was recognized locally in the pop and hip-hop spheres (Darin, Bilal Hajji, etc.).

In 2006, he gave birth to “Bamboo”, chosen as the melody for the World Cup (already!) held in Germany. He then produced a remix of the title “Hips Don’t Lie” by Wyclef Jean and Shakira. On the strength of this first success, he decided to settle in the United States. But the ambition turns into a nightmare for the producer who sees all the doors closing in front of his projects.

When, ruined, he thinks of returning to Sweden, the boss of the Epic Records label calls on him to take charge of the remix of a hit by Jennifer Lopez. This experience led him to produce Kat DeLuna’s first opus “9 Lives”. In the process, he comes to the rescue of Lady Gaga’s dying career. They write together “Boys, Boys, Boys” before continuing with some hits from the hot singer, “Just Dance”, “Poker Face”… Nothing can stop RedOne. He writes and produces for Lionel Richie, Brandy, Mika, Porcelaine Black, New Kids On The Block, Enrique Iglesias…

In 2009, he was approached by Michael Jackson to produce what was to be his final album, but the King of Pop died that same year. RedOne created its own production platform “2101 Records” in 2010 with the help of Universal Music Group. The first artist signed to the label is the Swede of Congolese origin Mohombi.

Four years later, he gave birth to RedOne Records and appeared on the list of “50 most influential African personalities in the world” by the magazine Jeune Afrique. Nominated several times for the Grammy Awards, he holds two.