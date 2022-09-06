After Gigi Hadid, Meghan Markle proves that red is the star color of the season

white suit Valentinolittle black dress Givenchytweed jacket Chanel… Meghan Markle inspires us with a timeless ultra-chic wardrobe. For the opening of the ceremony One Young World 2022, the annual summit for the young leaders of tomorrow, the Duchess of Sussex has bet on a bolder style.

In a red jumpsuit, Meghan Markle confirms the trend of the season

We saw her in the streets of Fashion Week and on the parades of the most prominent houses. Meghan Markle dared to adopt, I named, the colorblock trend. She appeared at the event in a red chromatic burst look, consisting of a set signed by the label Another Tomorrow and pumps Aquazzura. As accessories, she wore earrings tabeyer and some rings.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid launches the red alert

A few days ago, it’s Gigi Hadid which raised red to the top of our fashion desires. On August 31, she went, with her sister, to the US Open 2022, to attend the tennis match of Serena Williams who faced the Estonian Anett Kontaveit. When Bella Hadid opted for a sharp look in neutral tones, Gigi Hadid electrified the bleachers with a colorful outfit. She wore a jumpsuit simonmiller, red, proclaiming color as the fashion obsession of the season. To complete her look? The model added a monogram clutch Louis Vuittontrainers Off White x Nike and a pair of sunglasses Tejetsa whose gold frame matched her gold jewelry perfectly.