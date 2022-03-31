After giving them up for lost, the US rescues the Cubans who left the island on a surfboard

The US Coast Guard reported on Wednesday the rescue of two Cubans who left the island aboard a small motor boat built from a surfboardwhich had been reported missing earlier in the week.

“A good Samaritan saw the two Cuban men on Tuesday at approximately 5:00 p.m. about ten miles west of Bimini, Bahamas, and contacted the Coast Guard,” the authority said in a statement published Wednesday in its twitter profile.

The individuals were traveling on what the authority described as “a homemade paddle board.”

According to the Coast Guard, the two Cubans are in good health and will be transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defense Forceso it is to be expected that they will be repatriated to the Island.

The note did not offer more information about these two people who, according to the Coast Guard, had left Cuba on March 22 en route to Key West, so they should have arrived in the Florida Keys earlier.

After broadcasting the wanted ad, The US launched an operation in the Keys areabut last Monday the Coast Guard announced that it was suspending it pending new information.

In a message published last Saturday, the coastguard asked the public that if they saw two men in a boat made from a surfboard, they should notify them.

“Concerned family members notified watchers at the Key West Coast Guard Sector on Friday about the backlog,” the coastal authority statement said.

According to official figures, in the current fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2021, 1,067 Cubans have been intercepted in waters south of the United Statesa much higher number than the 838 in all of 2021, the 49 in 2020, the 313 in 2019 and the 259 in 2018.

The figure could reach 1,468 migrants intercepted in 2017. In 2016, when the “dry feet / wet feet” provision was still in force, repealed by the Barack Obama Administration, 5,396 rafters were captured.