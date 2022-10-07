After Gymnastics – Boca: “They left him lying like a dog”, “I want to warn, my father César has just passed away”, stories of a daughter

2022-10-07

The daughter of César Regueiro, the Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata fan who died after the incidents in the match against Boca, posted a message on his Facebook account to confirm the news. “Lolo”, 57 years old, was well known in the City of Diagonals, not only for being an employee of the Municipality, but also for having been one of the best in the La Plata amateur league. “We came to encourage the Wolf and the Gordo left me… I want to warn, my father César Gustavo Lolo Regueiro has just passed away,” Juliana Regueiro wrote, around 11:30 pm, in her account on the aforementioned social network.

“Lolo” Regueiro went with his daughter and granddaughters to the Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium, he fell ill and they put him in an ambulance, but he died on the way to the San Martín hospital, the product of a cardiorespiratory arrest. He was an employee of the Municipality of La Plata, as confirmed by Mayor Julio Garro, who directly blamed the leaders of the Wolf, for not wanting to move the meeting -which had caused much expectation- to the Single Stadium of the City. GYMNASTICS VS BOCA JRS: “HE SAW ME AND SHOT ME” His life had been related to soccer: he was named as one of the “Super 8” (right midfielders) who “marked an era” in the La Plata Amateur League. “It is worth saying that this task of looking for the best position by position is becoming more complicated for us, since as we advance in the sectors of the field, the list of showy players and on the right foot is increasingly extensive and therefore, the more difficult your choice”, published the site “Pase a la Liga”, which follows the activity of that contest.

In addition, Regueiro was a well-known Peronist militant. “Humble, hard-working and a benchmark for Ringuelet, the neighborhood where he always lived”, defined a leader close to him. Sergio Berni, Buenos Aires Minister of Security, confirmed that Regueiro died “by sudden death” as soon as he left the stadium. The police report spoke of “cardiac arrest” as the cause of death. “THEY LEFT HIM LAYING AWAY LIKE A DOG” Sergio, one of the victim’s sons, clarified that his father was “a healthy man” and criticized the actions of the doctors who did not treat him outside the stadium. “They left him lying like a dog,” he denounced.

Regueiro had gone to the field with his sister and his two nephews. As soon as the problems began, he said, the children “could not breathe” due to the large amount of tear gas. It was at that moment that the victim “got desperate” for the boys and tried to leave. THIS WAS THE CHAOS THAT LED TO THE CANCELLATION OF THE GIMNASIA VS BOCA JRS MATCH “We don’t know what happened. He just left the stadium broke down. My sister said that they left him lying and did not want to put him in the ambulance, ”he questioned. “The same people gave him CPR and that’s where the problems began so that they try to help him. The doctors said that my father was dead, but he was conscious on the floor. Right there they threw a gas again and it decomposed again. The same people ran him to the side, between the stones and rubber bullets, ”he detailed in dialogue with TN.